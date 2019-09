Any Fashion Week devotee worth their (pink Himalayan) salt knows the event is an opportunity for designers to do something memorable. Each runway show is a chance for designers to send something striking — or shocking — down the catwalk, and this season is no exception. So far, Calvin Klein can claim Kaia Gerber's runway debut — and probably the title of first designer to put that much rubber on the catwalk. Tom Ford welcomed guests to his after party with a fleet of hunky male servers , clad only in boxers and knee-socks. And Tory Burch? Tory Burch, patron designer of the preppy chic set, had fidget spinners.