Obviously, we have some questions. First off: Is this actually a fidget spinner, or is it a high-fashion, geometric pendent necklace that just so happens to resemble the now-iconic object favored by the great, fidgety masses? To be fair, Tory Burch's iconic circular monogram does look suspiciously similar to a fidget spinner. However, upon close inspection (see evidence below), I'd be willing to bet my (monogrammed) ballet flats that that necklace is fully functional.