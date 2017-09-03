17 Years After Launching Her Line, Designer Ulla Johnson Is At The Top Of Her Game

What came next weren’t runway knockoffs that seemed to be on the frames of every woman with a curiosity for fashion, but intricate embroidered knits and diaphanous floral printed dresses — pieces that aren’t readily scalable and don’t often adhere to the stringent delivery windows demanded by retailers or consumers. “It was this emotional, visceral thing from our customers,” says Johnson, many of whom she connected with for the very first time through Instagram, where she shares photographs of Warren Platner’s furniture mixed in with close-ups of her frothy Ikat designs — ice cream also makes frequent appearances. “I hadn’t had a very direct connection to the woman who bought my clothes prior to [Instagram], because I didn’t have my own store. Nobody really knew anything about where our hearts were at, or what the vision of the brand was, the lifestyle,” she says. “My work was always rooted in travel and my love of flowers, color, textures, family, all of these things were a true part of our narrative and not something we were ‘creating.’ I think as soon as we were able to disseminate that message in a very quiet way, it was filled with discovery and the product resonated and really propelled our growth.”