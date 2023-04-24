Crocs Are The “Ugly” Shoe I Unapologetically Love — & These Styles Will Convert The Haters

Call it an unlikely side-effect of the pandemic, but as people spent more time at home (or at the very least, not in "going-out" shoes), it created a microcosm for comfort-first footwear to shine like never before. Even if I never adopted a pup, I have a feeling that I would've ended up becoming a full-on Crocs convert anyway, just to feel something since they were the ultimate sensible, no-nonsense shoe I needed in this chaotic life.