Taking Beauty Advice From A Matchmaker Just Makes Sense

When you love yourself, you portray that beauty and confidence to others around you — including your dating prospects. I’m a big advocate that you have to find that innate love and confidence within yourself. Take care of yourself from the inside out, whether that’s going on a run, getting a facial, eating healthy, or shopping for a new outfit. These facets of self-care increase your confidence, making you that much more attractive. When you have a beauty routine, you are setting aside time for yourself.