Your grandmother is featured in the film, so I know you have a personal connection to the story, but when did you decide to make the film?

"I was out there one weekend [visiting my grandmother] and it was Shabbat on Friday night. I went out with her and I thought it was such a beautiful little tradition that they had. I took some photos of it and thought this would be a really great documentary. I mentioned it to them —they’re all very open-hearted about trying new things. I said to the group, 'Would you be okay with somebody coming to film you?' They said, 'Oh, that’d be fun.' And I kind of sat on it for a while. A friend of mine is a documentary producer, and I was having lunch with her. I said, 'You know, I have a great idea for a documentary,' and I casually showed her the photos that I’d taken... That was sort of what lit the fire and put all the pieces together. I’ve been working in the film industry for 15 years, so I called some friends, coordinated people to come out and work with me on it, we storyboarded it, and before I knew it, it was a film shoot."