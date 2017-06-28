Perhaps the best advice for anyone trying to set up their friends is to not take it personally if it's not a love connection — or if the singles involved would rather not give it a try. If a pair you set up eventually calls it quits, that isn't your fault just because you were close to the situation at the start (especially if you've followed the rules and backed off after the initial intro). But Golden optimistically reminds us that when setups go right, they are amazing — so it's worth a shot. "If you have two friends who you think might hit it off, definitely introduce them," she says. "It's a win to facilitate something positive, especially if you believe in Karma."