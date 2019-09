"It's a little weird, but at the same time, it does make a lot of sense because we're attracted to types — that's a thing," says Michelle Hope , a sexologist in New York City. Most of us can spell out the personality traits we're typically attracted to ("quirky and smart," "bad boys," "creative musicians"), but that's sort of a different thing. Even if you claim à la Rae Sremmurd , "I ain't got no type," you probably subconsciously have one when it comes to looks. "What we perceive to be beautiful is a learned behavior, and we learn to conceptualize it based on our own positive experiences," she says. For example: If you had a really nice third grade teacher, that would stay with you for the rest of your life, and you might be attracted to someone later in life who looks or acts like your teacher, she says, adding, "Not saying you fantasized about your teacher, but you have a positive connection to someone like that."