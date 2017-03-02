If you thought The Bachelor was bad, then you're going to have to buckle up for the wild ride that is Game of Clones. While the series sounds like it's a tribute to HBO's popular Game of Thrones series, it is far from it. The E4 series (airing exclusively in the U.K. for now) is actually a reality television dating show. It's title refers to the fact that all the contestants are clones of each other, based on another person's ideal mate.
The premise of the show is for the picker (as The Guardian calls it) to navigate through a room of doppelgängers who fit their ideal bill, physically. From height to hair color to accessories, the production team will actually find half a dozen people that bring your "type" to life. And then from their specific dating pool, the picker will be able to find their ideal partner based on their personality. Or so the show hopes.
It's creepy, for sure. And David Flynn, the co-founder of the production company behind the series, knows it. In an interview with Digital Trends, it sounds like he is banking on that eerie feeling viewers will likely feel everytime they see a room full of identical people offering themselves up romantically for a stranger — it's part of the appeal. "I pitched this as, ‘If Alfred Hitchcock had made a dating show, it would look like this,'" he told the site.
But based on the production value, it's much less Hitchcockian and much more Chris Harrison.
The showrunner also says he sees a future dating app outside of the series. "People are constantly looking for new ways to date, which is why services like Tinder have become so big," Flynn said "I can absolutely imagine a dating service that works based on a person’s type. It’s something we’re considering as part of the show. We’re building a community that could definitely be interested in something like that in the future."
2017 is a weird place.
