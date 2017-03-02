If you thought The Bachelor was bad, then you're going to have to buckle up for the wild ride that is Game of Clones. While the series sounds like it's a tribute to HBO's popular Game of Thrones series, it is far from it. The E4 series (airing exclusively in the U.K. for now) is actually a reality television dating show. It's title refers to the fact that all the contestants are clones of each other, based on another person's ideal mate.