These Are The Sexiest Movies On Hulu

Ariana Romero
After some very hard work, Hulu has proven itself a worthy competitor to behemoth Netflix. After all, only one of them as scored a best drama Emmy award, and it didn’t go to the home of Stranger Things and Orange Is The New Black. Although we now head to Hulu for our Handmaid’s Tale and Marvel’s Runaways fix, there’s more to the streaming service than bingeable shows.
There are also a lot of movies. While Hulu offers a lot of blockbusters, like the final Hunger Games installment or Clueless, there’s also quite a few sexy movies if you know where to look. And, look we did.
If you’re hoping to get in the mood, or simply enjoy a hot-and-heavy romance, keep reading to find the sexiest movies hiding on Hulu. You'll see everything from throwback classics to modern-day fare starring the likes of Ryan Gosling, James McAvoy, and Milo Ventimiglia. Happy, happy watching.
1 of 15
Boy Meets Girl (2015)

While there are far too few LGBTQ+-friendly sexy rom-coms out there, at least we have Boy Meets Girl, with a young trans woman named Rickey (trans actress Michelle Hendley) as the heroine.

Although Ricky does find love by the end of Girl, she also finds lots of sex along the way.
2 of 15
Thelma & Louise (1991)

All we need to say are four words to prove this '90s classic is iconically sexy: young, shirtless Brad Pitt. Enough said.

Watch here.
3 of 15
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

If you would like more sexy Brad Pitt, look no further than Benjamin Button, where his love affair with Cate Blanchett's Daisy more than makes up for any weirdness you'll feel with the whole old man baby stuff.
4 of 15
Ghost (1990)

This Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore-starrer is one of the sexiest movies in history — the pottery wheel scene! — and it’s on Hulu waiting for you right now. So, go watch this very hot ghost love story immediately.

Watch here.
5 of 15
Perfect Sense (2011)

Ewan McGregor? Sexy. Eva Green? Sexy. The threat of world-ending epidemic? Sexy in a “We’re all going to die so let’s have sex now” way.

Logic proves watching these two hookup amid the threat of an apocalyptic plague is very sexy.

Watch here.
6 of 15
All Good Things (2010)

All of your opinions on the typically-derided boxer brief will change when you see an ab-tastic Ryan Gosling sporting a pair in the middle of putting the moves on Kirsten Dunst in this sensual, retro murder mystery.

Watch now.
7 of 15
Kiss Of The Damned (2012)

Some people prefer a little gore in their erotica, and for those people there is the sex-filled vampire drama Kiss Of The Damned, which also, bafflingly, stars an often-nude Milo Ventimiglia.

Watch here.
8 of 15
Sex, Lies, And Videotape (1989)

If you can only think of James Spader as That Guy From My Dad’s Favorite Show or That Evil MCU Robot, Sex, Lies, And Videotape by Steven Soderbergh will change all of that. This movie — which you can watch on Hulu with a Showtime add-on — is so sexy, it’s impossible to pick the hottest scene.

Watch here.
9 of 15
Return To The Blue Lagoon (1991)

The movie idea so sexy, they had to make it twice. This time around it's Milla Jovovich and Charmed’s Brian Krause as Lagoon's second generation, Lilli and Richard, who innocently grew up together. But, then, puberty hits and it’s all beachside sex scenes and waterfall romps for these young lovers.

Watch here.
10 of 15
Becoming Jane (2007)

For everyone who finds The Crown to be the height of sensuality, there is this restrained British drama about a sensationalized Jane Austen (Anne Hathaway). At one point in Becoming Jane, Jane’s love interest Tom Lefroy (a young, piercingly blue-eyed James McAvoy) very slowly says the sentence, “The female utters a loud, piercing cry of ecstasy” while staring into Jane’s soul.

It’s a lot.

Watch here.
11 of 15
Much Ado About Nothing (2012)

Joss Whedon’s black-and-white modern-day William Shakespeare adaptation is equally restrained with its tense central romance between Benedick (Alexis Denisof) and Beatrice (Amy Acker).

Much Ado is especially exciting for all the Angel fans out there still upset Wesley Wyndam-Pryce (Denisof) and Fred Burkle’s (Acker) romance was cut painfully short due to bizarre supernatural complication (like Fred’s body being taken over by reincarnated ancient demon).

Watch here.
12 of 15
40 Days And 40 Nights (2002)

If you want to laugh while watching a sexy, sexy movie, look no further than 40 Days And 40 Nights, an entire film about young Josh Hartnett’s Matt Sullivan trying not to hook up for the titular period of time. Of course, that means all he does is think and talk about sex before a very good makeout session with the object of his affection (Shannyn Sossamon).

Plus, there’s an implied 24-hour sex marathon.

Watch here.
13 of 15
Chéri (2009)

A film about an older woman, and courtesan, teaching a good-looking young man his way about the bedroom is sexy by default. That’s exactly what you get in Parisian period peice Chéri, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Homeland’s Rupert Friend.

P.S. This is also one of Felicity Jones’ first big movie roles.

Watch here.
14 of 15
The Dust Storm (2016)

This is a movie where Once Upon A Time’s devastatingly handsome Colin O’Donoghue bites his lip a lot and sings often, so it is unquestionably sexy. Plus, there’s a hot bar bathroom hookup… that eventually goes horribly awry (but it's still sexy, because wet t-shirts).

If only The Dust Storm didn’t veer into abject sadness by the final act.

Watch here.
15 of 15
