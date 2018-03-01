These Are The Sexiest Movies On Hulu

If you want to laugh while watching a sexy, sexy movie, look no further than 40 Days And 40 Nights, an entire film about young Josh Hartnett’s Matt Sullivan trying not to hook up for the titular period of time. Of course, that means all he does is think and talk about sex before a very good makeout session with the object of his affection (Shannyn Sossamon).Plus, there’s an implied 24-hour sex marathon.