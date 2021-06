The Cast Of Sex/Life Messed Around & Fell In Love For Real

Sex/Life follows the turbulent love life of Billie ( Sarah Shahi ), a suburban housewife and mother of two who appears to be living the dream. Despite having it all, Billie is deeply discontent with the current trajectory of her life, and most of the dissatisfaction lies with the lack of passion in her marriage to the well-meaning square Cooper (Mike Vogel). Even as she goes about her daily duties, our protagonist can't help but long for the exhilarating sex she used to have with her ex, Brad ( Adam Demos ). When Brad coincidentally reappears, he and Billie fall back into their old ways, complicating the boring but peaceful reality that she's she's established and threatening to throw her life completely off-course.