In a year defined by a lack of intimacy in order to keep ourselves and everyone else safe, movies and TV made the isolation a little easier. Not to mention, a whole lot sexier. The hottest sex scenes of 2020 made us horny for gold chains, chess, and Amtrak. We seriously doubt anyone had any of that on their 2020 bingo card. Though, to be fair, we didn't have a "near year-long pandemic" on there either.