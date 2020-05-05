Who Are The Charismatic Normal People Cast Dating IRL?

Normal People follows the long winding relationship of Connell and Marianne through awkward high school social tensions and numerous full-frontal sex scenes, portrayed so expertly by actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. So so expertly, in fact, that people on Twitter are convinced the pair must be dating IRL. It certainly would make for a great story: two young actors meet on the set of their first leading roles, through which they build so much chemistry it ends up spilling off screen. The two are pretty private about their dating lives, but unfortunately any dreams of off-screen romance have been dashed: Edgar-Jones is dating Game Of Thrones actor Tom Varey.
This is news to Twitter stans, who have spent the past week demanding Mescal and Edgar-Jones become an IRL item.
HOW IS DAISY AND PAUL NOT DATING IRL AFTER ALL THAT SNOGGING AND SHAGGING?????? #NORMALPEOPLE— The Huda (@nabilahudatahar) May 2, 2020
The leads on #NormalPeople have to be dating in real life right. I don't think I've ever seen more genuine chemistry on a show before.— Em (@emmahtho) May 5, 2020
If these two are not dating In real life they should #NormalPeople— peanut buttercup (@Tani_718) May 3, 2020
Mescal even ceded to Refinery29 that the pair have an off-screen chemistry that lended itself to filming.
"I genuinely don't think it's something you can cultivate," he said of the sparks between he and Edgar-Jones. "I think it's something that either exists and you either want to spend time with each other or you don't. And I'm very grateful that we did."
However, 21-year-old Edgar-Jones confirmed to the Evening Standard that she is dating and living with fellow actor Tom Varey, who starred in Game Of Thrones as Cley Cerwyn. Hello reports that the two met on the set of Pond Life, which came out in 2018, and the actor has made infrequent appearances on her Instagram.
As for Mescal, similar sleuthing has turned up no such girlfriend. This could mean the 24-year-old is currently single, which is good news for everyone thirsting on Twitter, or he's locked down his love life just as strongly as this quarantine has locked down, well, everything else.
