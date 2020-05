Who Are The Charismatic Normal People Cast Dating IRL?

Normal People follows the long winding relationship of Connell and Marianne through awkward high school social tensions and numerous full-frontal sex scenes , portrayed so expertly by actors Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. So so expertly, in fact, that people on Twitter are convinced the pair must be dating IRL. It certainly would make for a great story: two young actors meet on the set of their first leading roles, through which they build so much chemistry it ends up spilling off screen. The two are pretty private about their dating lives, but unfortunately any dreams of off-screen romance have been dashed: Edgar-Jones is dating Game Of Thrones actor Tom Varey.