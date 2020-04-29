Okay, Why Do Marianne’s Schoolmates Even Hate Her On Normal People?

“We had a lot of discussions about this and I think what's really interesting is Marianne doesn't quite understand it herself either," Edgar-Jones told me when I presented this question over video chat. "We meet them when they're 17 so we don't know what Marianne was like when she first started school. I think it's very hard when you're at secondary school when you're with the same group of people who just label you as something when they first meet you and that's what you are unfortunately throughout school."