In Netflix’s newest crime drama White Lines , Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock) jets off to Ibiza to identify her brother’s body. Axel Collins (Tom Rhys Harries) had been missing for 20 years. After leaving his family in the UK to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a DJ, Axel builds a whole new life in Ibiza, including new friends, a girlfriend, and stardom. That all came crashing down when he mysteriously vanished without a trace. Two decades later, Zoe takes it upon herself to investigate what really happened to her brother. While there are plenty of interesting characters to keep up with in White Lines , the setting of Ibiza itself is really the star.