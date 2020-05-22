From the same brains that brought us Money Heist (Alex Pina), comes White Lines, a Netflix murder mystery series set in Ibiza fueled by cocaine, debauchery, and family drama. The story follows Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock), whose brother Axel (Tom Rhys Harries) disappeared two decades ago. When his body is finally discovered all these years later, Zoe decides it’s finally time to take matters into her own hands and begins investigating what really happened to Axel.
White Lines introduces us to a slew of different characters, all of whom play a key part in Zoe’s detective work. Even if you’ve already started bingeing the wildly intense show, we’re here to help break down who’s who (and point out some familiar faces) as you navigate White Lines’ crazy twists and turns.