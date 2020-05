From the same brains that brought us Money Heist (Alex Pina) , comes White Lines , a Netflix murder mystery series set in Ibiza fueled by cocaine, debauchery, and family drama. The story follows Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock), whose brother Axel (Tom Rhys Harries) disappeared two decades ago. When his body is finally discovered all these years later, Zoe decides it’s finally time to take matters into her own hands and begins investigating what really happened to Axel.