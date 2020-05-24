In Netflix’s newest crime drama White Lines, Zoe Walker (Laura Haddock) jets off to Ibiza to identify her brother’s body. Axel Collins (Tom Rhys Harries) had been missing for 20 years. After leaving his family in the UK to pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a DJ, Axel builds a whole new life in Ibiza, including new friends, a girlfriend, and stardom. That all came crashing down when he mysteriously vanished without a trace. Two decades later, Zoe takes it upon herself to investigate what really happened to her brother. While there are plenty of interesting characters to keep up with in White Lines, the setting of Ibiza itself is really the star.
Advertisement
With its stunning, sprawling beaches and massive villas, the party city is the definition of paradise during daytime. At night, Ibiza’s nightclubs are its heartbeat. If you’re already mentally putting together your future holiday vision board after watching White Lines, know that most of the series was truly set on the Balearic Islands, though a few scenes take place in mainland Spain and England. Here’s a little bit more about the exact locations where White Lines was filmed.
Ibiza
Yup, most of White Lines was actually filmed on the island (unlike the Netflix film Ibiza, which was actually shot in Croatia). Dalt Vila, Ibiza's Old Town, is the most recognisable backdrop. It's that walled city with stacks of pretty white buildings on a hill that overlooks the Mediterranean. White Lines also takes us to the Ibiza countryside, as well as nightclubs and bars.
Specific spots on the island like Axel’s go-to, include a watch tower called Torre d’en Rovira in Saint Josep de sa Talaia and Marina Ibiza which is littered with ritzy restaurants and private yachts.
Mallorca (or Majorca)
We leave Ibiza and travel over to Cala d’Or, a resort area in Mallorca, which is where Marcus’ luxurious villa (and that dreamy pool) is located. You can actually rent it on Airbnb for $1,336 a night.
Advertisement
The bar that Marcus goes to in the first episode is apparently called Bar Restaurant Illeta. Not only do you get a gorgeous view of the ocean, but the food is pretty good too, according to TripAdvisor.
In a flashback episode, we're taken to Axel’s birthday party, which takes place in another huge villa with another beautiful pool. You can also stay at this real-life location in Mallorca: the Son Oliver Property villa is about 11 miles from Palma de Mallorca and listed on Booking.com.
Mainland Spain
Axel’s body is found in the Tabernas Desert in Almeria in the first episode. The land is owned by the all-powerful Calafat family. In real life, the Oasys Mini Hollywood theme park is where this scene was shot. The Western saloon-style bar Zoe goes to is part of the park, which gives guests a chance to experience a classic Western town (kind of like Westworld, but less murder-y and no AI that we know of), along with an expansive zoo, aquatic area, and a selection of restaurants. Apparently, parts of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade was filmed here.
England
Several flashback scenes are filmed in Manchester. For instance, when Axel and his friends end up in court due to hosting a super illegal rave. According to The Tab, the exterior shots take place in Bolton, but the courtroom itself is the old Crown Court in St. George’s Hall in Liverpool. The actual warehouse where Axel throws his rave takes place at Mayfield Depot in Baring Street, Manchester.
The scenes where Zoe is calling her mum were shot in Catalan Square. These scenes are purposely darker and drearier than the ones in Ibiza, showing viewers a stark contrast between reality versus fantasy.
But we had to choose the perfect getaway spot though, it'd be Ibiza all the way.
Advertisement