It's been nearly 10 years since True Blood's vampires came out of the coffin, exposing Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) and her Bon Temps neighbors to a whole new supernatural world.
There are many things to love about this show, including the truly astonishing way Bill (Stephen Moyer) pronounces Sookie's name, Eric's (Alexander Skarsgard) cold grin, and every line that comes out of Pam's (Kristin Bauer van Stratten) mouth. But let's face it, the best part of True Blood was the sex. And there was a lot of it.
Cemetery sex, first-time sex, hate sex, make-up sex, Maenad sex, recovery sex, dream sex, revenge sex, bloody sex — if you can think of it, True Blood probably showed it. You thought the twincest on Game of Thrones was shocking? How about the time Eric slept with his (kind of) sister? Or, when Bill dated Portia Bellefleur (Courtney Ford), later revealed to be his great-great-great-granddaughter? Keeping track of relatives as a vampire appears to be almost as hard as the water in Arkansas! (Yes, that was a deep cut, but here's the clip for reference.)
Sex was pretty much the only way True Blood knew how to resolve conflict. As Vampire Queen Sophie-Anne (Evan Rachel Wood) so tactfully put it when helping diffuse some tension between Bill and Eric: "You two should just fuck each other and get it over with. I could watch."
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you True Blood in a nutshell.
And so, in honor of the show's 10th anniversary on September 7, we've rounded up some of the best True Blood sex scenes of all time. I hope you're thirsty.