How Jane The Virgin Reimagined On-Screen Sex For Women

Jennie Snyder Urman: “Definitely! I wanted it to be about all the different ways that we can approach sex and sexuality. At the initial start of the pilot, we focused on what Jane was taught about her virginity. We took that seriously: that was her choice, to remain a virgin. But as the seasons went on, we also wanted to deconstruct that. After she had sex, it was an important moment for us to ask why she felt like, “Now what?” We looked at the build-up [the feelings people who’ve “saved their virginity” experience before having sex for the first time], and how that build-up can affect us. Having three generations of women with different ideas about sex, and validating them all, was really important to me.