We know some How to Get Away with Murder fans live for those racy sex scenes. But please, spare a thought for Viola Davis and her poor body.
The Emmy-winning actress revealed during a "Sway in the Morning" interview on SiriusXM that she's hoping to do fewer sex scenes after a recent session between the sheets on-set resulted in an injury.
"I blew my back out," Davis admitted. "That was in the Billy Brown [who plays Annalise Bishop's lover, Nate] scene. He threw me up against a wall. All I can say is I was totally committed to the scene."
It certainly sounds like it. The sore back left Davis needing a break, but it sounds like Annalise will be back in action soon enough.
"I just told them to slow it down for a minute," she shared. "I'm going to get back into it. I have to. It's Shondaland! They're gonna have me doing all kinds of stuff with all kinds of people."
Way to take one for the team, girl. Just see if you can do it without putting your back into it, okay?
