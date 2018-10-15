Celebrities Who Almost Got Married

While Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' rekindled romance is a reminder that we should never give up hope on our favourite lovebirds, it's almost mind-boggling to consider some of the famous folks who went through a proposal, flashed a ring, contemplated growing old together, and maybe even went to Williams-Sonoma and registered for some Le Creuset. Like, Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland could have been grandparents by now. Nicole Kidman very nearly became her Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz's stepmom. More alarmingly: Guys, we almost missed out on Zigi and TomKat.