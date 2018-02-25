Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website.— Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018
United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website.— United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018
Will be interesting to see how this plays out...punishing law-abiding members. https://t.co/wr2up3AukQ— Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) February 25, 2018
Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world. #StandandFight #NRA #2A https://t.co/4kzNq9GDLq— NRA (@NRA) February 25, 2018
My Mom asked me to stop using @FedEx until they stop supporting the NRA. And I never say no to my Mom. UPS, time to shine. https://t.co/LvYV4aUhc4— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 25, 2018