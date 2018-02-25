Story from Travel

These Airlines Have Severed Ties With The NRA

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Getty Images.
Pictured: Delta and United Airlines are done with the NRA.
Delta and United Airlines will no longer be offering discounted rates to members of the National Rifle Association (NRA), according to statements posted on their respective Twitter accounts. The move comes following increased pressure for companies to distance themselves from the NRA as the gun control debate intensifies following the fatal mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on February 14.
"Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program," the airline announced. "We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website."
"United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website," United Airlines said in its statement.
Though many have praised the airlines for taking action, many conservative critics have lashed out at the decision and said they would take their business elsewhere. Former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin also accused Delta and United of "punishing law-abiding citizens."
The NRA issued a statement refusing to back down from its unflinching defense of gun rights.
"Let it be absolutely clear," the organization tweeted. "The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world."
Delta and United are just two of roughly a dozen companies that have cut ties with the gun lobby this week following public pressure. That includes a number of car rental brands, with Hertz, Avis, Budget, Alamo, National, and Enterprise ending their discount programs.
Many are now calling on FedEx to follow suit, or risk being boycotted.
