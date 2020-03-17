A Guide To The Cast Of Little Fires Everywhere

The latest bestseller to get a highly-anticipated television adaptation is Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere. The 2017 novel examines the intersecting lives of the Warren and Richardson families, and explores ideas relating to parenthood, white privilege, and a woman’s right to choose. Reese Witherspoon is the spark behind the upcoming Little Fires Everywhere limited series for Hulu: Just as she did with her critically-beloved HBO series Big Little Lies, and her Golden Globe-nominated Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, Witherspoon helped bring Little Fires Everywhere to life as a producer on the series. She portrays journalist and mom of four Elena Richardson, whose world of Shaker Heights, Ohio, is thrown into chaos by the arrival of a mysterious newcomer, played by Kerry Washington.
In addition to co-leading the series with Witherspoon, Washington is also a producer on the series, two years after she ended her run as Olivia Pope on ABC’s Scandal. While these women are a dream combination on their own, they’re just a small fraction of Little Fires Everywhere’s stellar cast, which includes longtime TV stars as well as talented newcomers.
Will Little Fires Everywhere ignite fans’ passion as fiercely as Big Little Lies and Scandal did? If so, it will likely be in part due to the show’s cast, who give life to Ng’s nuanced, deeply emotional characters. Here’s who you can look forward to seeing when the first three episodes of the series drops on Hulu March 18, 2020.