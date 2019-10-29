Since it takes The Morning Show a little while to realise where it sparkles most, viewers also spend a lot of time with Mitch as he attempts to dig his way out of disgrace. The series uses these out-of-studio interludes to give the audience a harsh look at how previously powerful men felled by their own predatory behaviour react. It is easy to feel like the series empathises with Mitch more than any show made in 2019 should. Particularly since early episodes give Mitch far more screen time than his victims. However, third chapter “Chaos” suggests The Morning Show finds Mitch's actions just as infuriating as the audience does.