It is difficult to ignore the parallels between the people in office on Scandal and the people in office in reality. A wise uncle of a popular superhero once said, "With great power comes great responsibility." Like Spiderman, I think 2016 and 2017 so far could have used an Uncle Ben. Irresponsibility and thoughtlessness have been key themes as well as genuine worries of corruption and malice in our government. Has power corrupted absolutely? Donald Trump time and again appears to be more concerned with displays of power rather than understanding, solutions, or progress. Case and point: why go on about professional athletes expressing their right to freedom of expression when there are cities and countries in disrepair and thousands displaced by natural disasters