Actress Bellamy Young, who plays newly-elected president Mellie Grant on the political drama spoke with Entertainment Weekly and offered some insight into the season. We can expect a time jump. While season 7 picks up right where season 6 left off, it doesn't take long for the show to skip ahead well into Mellie Grant's presidency. Young divulges a pretty telling spoiler in the interview, specifically about the relationship between her character and Olivia Pope. "These are smart women with very similar perspectives and a solid history in D.C. I think it will surprise them both as they come to find out the areas where they are not aligned," she shared. "And of course, should the truth ever come out about how Olivia’s path has veered … well, I have to think that that would spell WAR between them."