ABC just released the first piece of art for the final season of Scandal, and it shows a much darker side of Olivia Pope. Is this indicative of the season to come?
The artwork shows Kerry Washington's character, Olivia Pope, sitting on a park bench in Washington D.C. with the Washington Monument and the Capitol Building in the distance. On her left, a black purse and on her right, a white hat. It looks like Olivia Pope is going to be sitting in the darkness but facing towards the light this season.
Season 6 ended with a much darker Olivia Pope than the Olivia Pope we knew at the start of the series. She is now taking over running B-613, which came as a huge surprise as the show's penultimate season came to a close. What can we expect from the final season? According to ABC chief Channing Dungey, the final season is "nothing short of spectacular," she told reporters at the Television Critics Association's press tour.
Actress Bellamy Young, who plays newly-elected president Mellie Grant on the political drama spoke with Entertainment Weekly and offered some insight into the season. We can expect a time jump. While season 7 picks up right where season 6 left off, it doesn't take long for the show to skip ahead well into Mellie Grant's presidency. Young divulges a pretty telling spoiler in the interview, specifically about the relationship between her character and Olivia Pope. "These are smart women with very similar perspectives and a solid history in D.C. I think it will surprise them both as they come to find out the areas where they are not aligned," she shared. "And of course, should the truth ever come out about how Olivia’s path has veered … well, I have to think that that would spell WAR between them."
Sure, the white hat is next to her, but will Olivia Pope wear it? We'll just have to wait and see.
Scandal's final season airs on Thursday, October 5.
