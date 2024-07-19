Kerry Washington Compares UnPrisoned’s Paige To Scandal’s Olivia Pope: “She’s Crazier!”

TM: I feel like we're really showing the building blocks, because people will be like, Well, how do I heal? Like really how though? If you watch season 2, I feel like we show you how every episode is a piece of that journey and each person, each character, is putting themselves back together in a new way. They're not changing who they are, they're just organizing it in a way that is usually it's just about widening the scope of who you think you are, who you think these other people are, who you think you can be — no matter what your age is, or where you are in life, whether you're the teen, whether you're the son, the mom or the dad, everybody can get freer. Freer.