Kerry Washington Compares UnPrisoned’s Paige To Scandal’s Olivia Pope: “She’s Crazier!”

While Olivia showed us that Black women on TV could be badass bosses running the literal free world, Paige is showing us that Black women on TV don’t have to be excellent to exist. She’s figuring her shit out in real time, and that’s just as inspiring as running through the fictional White House in a proverbial white hat. It might seem unfair to bring up Scandal when UnPrisoned is such a different show, and when Washington is showing her range by tackling a completely different character, but the actress is the one who brings up Olivia Pope first during our conversation at the Ritz Carlton in South Beach, Miami during ABFF last month . Washington was paired with the show’s creator and author Tracy McMillan (the series is loosely based on her memoir ) and the duo didn’t shy away from the comparisons, but also were quick to highlight how UnPrisoned is groundbreaking in its own right. In Season 2 (now streaming on Hulu), Paige and her family head to therapy — together — to talk through their issues and try to break generational curses. It’s rare to see Black families on TV , period, but one that chooses to go to therapy and untangle their mess through talking and vulnerability? That’s where UnPrisoned goes from a fun, comedic showcase of two of our brightest actors, Delroy Lindo and Kerry Washington, to something special, a magical example of the heartwarming power of communal healing and familial bonds.