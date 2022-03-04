Who Would We Be Without The Black Sitcoms That Raised Us?

“For me, My Wife and Kids was one of the first shows that made me realize what a healthy Black family dynamic looked like. Even though plenty of other tv shows about Black families preceded this one, My Wife and Kids really hit home for me. The show was so dynamic because it pulled you in with comedy while simultaneously teaching you life lessons and various ways to handle real life situations. Coming from a household that wasn’t the most communicative, it definitely made me feel like it was possible to create my own healthy Black family.The show also put a spotlight on how to be a strong male leader of a household without being toxic; while Michael Kyle (Damon Wayans) had his moments, he always did what was best for his family.”