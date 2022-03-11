Who Would We Be Without The Black Sitcoms That Raised Us?

“Sure, Sam and I may be the only people who remember that they all had names eerily similar but not quite like their own (Jussie was Jessie, Jurnee was Jordee, Jake was Joc, you get the picture) which makes this show definitely sound fake, but I swear it was real. If it wasn’t real, how do I vividly remember the episode where the kids band together to raise money to go to a Whitney Houston concert? Or when Joc (my little fave!) gets bullied at school for believing in Santa Claus? We have On Our Own to thank for my enduring crush on Jurnee Smollett (who was acting circles around everyone, even back then) and for enlightening me at a young age that seven children is far too many children. Also, the threat of the Jerrico family almost getting caught by child services looming over every episode gave me a unique understanding and tolerance of high stakes chaos and drama. I’m still mad that this extremely real show was unceremoniously canceled after 20 episodes. Two viewers should have been enough to keep it going!”