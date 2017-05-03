Chris Rock Gave The Funniest Advice To Michelle Obama

We'd be lying if we said we weren't dying to know what Michelle Obama will do in the next few years. In a perfect world, she'd be gathering forces so that she can run for president in 2020. (By all accounts, this is a thing that won't happen, at least not in the next four years.) So, it makes sense that when Obama turned to Chris Rock at the final party at the White House and said, "I don't know what's gonna happen, this is such a crazy time," Chris Rock assumed she was talking about her own career.
"I go, 'You'll be aight,'" Rock recounted on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, as Complex reports. The comedian, one among many pop culture luminaries at the party, found himself giving career advice to Michelle Obama. "I said, 'You know, you'll get any kind of job you want, I mean, The View, The Housewives of Atlanta.'"
Of course, the former first lady wasn't worried about her own personal trajectory. She's Michelle Obama — like Chris Rock said, she's going to be alright. The real concern is the country, which is what Obama was referring to.
"Michelle Obama looks at me like, 'I was talking about the country, I wasn't talking about me. I was talking about the country!' And I've never felt so stupid in my life," Rock explained. "And she gives me a look like who let this [idiot] into my house? She didn't say that, but that's what the look was like. She goes, 'Oprah! I gotta talk to you!' and she runs away from me.'"
The rest of Rock's night seemed to be less awkward — surrounded by celebs like Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Charles Barkley, the comedian described the event as "Black heaven."
So, Michelle Obama is worried for the country. But we still know for sure she won't run for political office.
"Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family … I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family," the Chicago native explained at at the American Institute of Architecture convention in April.
Rock is right. She could host The View. She could be on The Real Housewives. She could open a bakery in Maine or go ice-road trucking or hole up in a cabin and write a novel about American politics. Whatever she does, it's going to be great.
And, like, what if she ran for president in 2028, when her two children aren't really children anymore? Then the family thing won't be an issue! Just putting that out there.
Watch the full clip from Rock's appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, below.
