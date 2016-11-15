Story from US News

This Is How Michelle Obama Dealt With A Superfan Asking Her To Run In 2020

Andrea González-Ramírez
Michelle Obama may have said before that she's not interested in running for president, but her fans are not giving up.

On Tuesday, the first lady was scheduled to give a speech at the White House about the issue of veterans' homelessness. After Michelle took the stage (and before she could even begin her remarks), someone in the audience yelled, "Run for president!"

Obama laughed and pointed a finger at the heckler, saying, "You be quiet back there."
But the thing is, she didn't say "no."

As FLOTUS fans know, the internet has been calling for Michelle to run in 2020. Both Obamas have said multiple times that it's not in the cards. Still, she has a couple of years left to change her mind, right?
