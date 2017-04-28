Michelle Obama Crushed All Hope Of Another President Obama

People have speculated about the former first lady's political future since her early days in the White House, hoping she would go for her own position in Washington one day. Sadly for everyone wishing to see a second President Obama in their lifetime, Michelle Obama said she'll never run for political office.
Speaking at the America Institute of Architecture convention in Orlando, FL, The Orlando Sentinel reports that Obama said, "Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family … I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family." She added, "Plus, there’s just so much more we can do outside of the office, because we won’t have the burden of political baggage."
So, what does she want to do? The iconic former first lady mentioned the Let Girls Learn initiative she started to address the challenges keeping girls from getting an education. "One issue that I am excited about continuing to work on is … to help young girls get an education around the world," she said. On the subject of helping women, she also talked about the need to prevent violence against women.
"The plight of women and girls is real," she said. "The struggles are real."
Now that the Obamas are back from vacation, they're readjusting to normal life. She said it's been good so far, adding, "It hasn't been that long since we left ... it's good to not have the weight of the world upon your shoulders." That does sound like a relaxing change.
Before you get too sad thinking the Obama family will disappear from public life altogether, the former first lady assured the Orlando crowd America's favorite political couple will continue working to make the country better.
"Barack and I have been in public service our whole lives," she said. "Public service will always be in our blood."
