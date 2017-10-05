We imagine getting your makeup done by a celebrity would feel a lot like being touched by an angel. For stars who are in the hands of some of the best glam squads in Hollywood, you can trust they know what they're doing — especially if it's Kerry Washington.
The Scandal star sat down with Stephen Colbert last night on the The Late Show to chat about the final season of the series, but the conversation ended with one of the greatest mini makeovers to grace a talk show, ever.
Washington, who is the creative consultant for Neutrogena, recently created a range of lip colors for the brand's Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine. The point was to design shades that are flattering on all skin tones, she said, and that work just as well on the red carpet as they do in real life. And the proof is legit.
Colbert lifted up a photo of Nicole Kidman at the Emmy's — which Washington recently posted to her Instagram — to chat about it. Why? She was wearing the newest shade (Neutrogena's Lip Shine in Velvet Wine) from Washington's think tank. "I designed that color to look good on me and it looks so different on [Kidman], but it still looks gorgeous," she told the host, who noted that it didn't look like the same color. "Isn't that crazy, 'cause she and I are different colors?" she quipped.
Naturally, Colbert was then curious if he would, in fact, also look good in the berry gloss. So, Washington offered to demonstrate the power of the pigment. If Colbert, Kidman, and Washington can all rock the $9 lip color, consider us sold.
