The Touching Reason This Hairstylist's Facebook Post Is Going Viral

“She'd been at work all night and hadn't been to bed when she landed in my chair, but not before stopping to buy my breakfast on her way. As she dozed off, I gently rested her head on my stomach and continued to foil her hair… then I noticed her shoes,” Bolling wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of the woman . “I wondered how many miles those shoes have walked. I wondered what they'd walked through. Blood? Tears? In & out of the countless rooms of the patients she's cared for? I wondered how many hours they've carried her, and all those like her, while they literally save the lives of those we love and hold the hands of the ones who can no longer fight that fight.”