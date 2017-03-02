The Touching Reason This Hairstylist's Facebook Post Is Going Viral

No hairstylist is ever truly “just” a hairstylist. There’s more to the job than that, because something about sitting in a salon chair puts even the most guarded people into their most vulnerable state. Is it because having your hair done is an opportunity to finally relax and get taken care of instead of fussing over annoying life minutiae, or a natural biological response to facing yourself in the mirror for an extended period of time that results in some forced self-reflection?