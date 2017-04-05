Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Win Instagram, Again

Well, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have done it yet again — "it" as in being the most adorable celebrity mother-daughter duo to ever grace Instagram.
Holmes shared a cute black-and-white photo of herself and her 10-year-old daughter getting their hair done at a salon in New York City. She captioned the mirror selfie "#salondays," along with a bevy of pink bow emojis to tie in with the rather large bow on Suri's head.
Holmes, who plays First Lady Jackie Kennedy on The Kennedys: After Camelot, the Reelz miniseries that premiered this weekend, is the number one fan of her daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The 38-year-old often posts proud pictures of Suri, who turns 11 later this month. We also enjoy the fact that they look like total twinsies.
Advertisement
The actress has opened up a lot about motherhood and parenting in interviews lately. "My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she told Town & Country last month. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."
Last week, Holmes spoke openly with former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager on SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio about the effect that Hillary Clinton's election loss has had on her daughter, who watched the presidential debates with her mom. "I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, 'Oh we have... a long way to go as women,'" she said. "We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people." And that it's okay to wear giant pink bows while doing it.
Advertisement