Katie Holmes Says Parenting Suri Is The Most Important Thing To Her Right Now

Katie Holmes' ability to juggle her professional and personal life has long been something that fans have admired. Much of her marriage to Tom Cruise — and its demise — went down in the public eye, and their daughter, Suri, has grown up in the spotlight. Because of this, Holmes tells Town & Country (she appears on the April 2017 cover) that parenting her daughter is her most important job. While the actress is slated to appear in the upcoming mini-series The Kennedys After Camelot, Suri's wellbeing is her primary concern.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she said. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."
At ten years old, Suri has already grown up so much, and Holmes admits that can be difficult to watch.
"Every day, kids get a little further away from you," she said. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need—and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."
"When I’m not on set, I’m being a mom. I’m doing mom stuff," she said in an interview with Modern Luxury. "When I go to an event, I leave at 10 p.m. because it’s really important to me to be a mom that is dependable."
Although Suri may be growing up fast, with such a dedicated mother Katie can rest assured she's also growing up right.
