Is This A Picture Of Katie Holmes Or Suri Cruise?

When Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes flaunted their bizarre whirlwind romance back in the early 2000s, the world watched, uncomfortably. Now, almost five years since their sudden split, the world is past obsessing over the rumors of Scientology and secret Whole Foods entrances. We are instead obsessing over the exes' daughter: Suri Cruise. And for good reason. You see, young Suri, 10, is a carbon copy of her mother. The two share a similar shaggy haircut, brown eyes, and signature closed-mouth smiles. Their appearance is so similar, in fact, that we had trouble figuring out if this picture Holmes shared on her Instagram was one of her or her daughter.
Upon reading the caption, we realized that the picture is a #TBT of Holmes at age 4. We weren't expecting that! Crazy.
