Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Hug It Out In Sweet Instagram

Get your phone ready, because the following photos are going to make you want to call your mother STAT.
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are continuing to embody #motherdaughtergoals in the actress' latest batch of Instagram snaps. It appears that Holmes helped plan a surprise birthday party for her mother, resulting in some seriously sweet moments.
Here's Suri, who turned 10 in April, hitting the dance floor with a friend (or cousin?).
All of that fun clearly wore the kiddo out. Holmes later shared two photos of a sleepy Suri cuddling with her mom while perched on her lap. Is this not the most adorable thing ever?
In short: Joey Potter has come a long way from climbing up Dawson's ladder. And Suri may be in the double-digits now, but she's not too old to curl up with her mama.
