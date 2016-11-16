Celebrity children often seem like they'll stay mini versions of their famous parents forever. Alas, that isn't how science works, they grow up — like the rest of us. Katie Holmes is proving this fact with a photo of Suri Cruise looking way different from the toddler we used to know.
Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise's daughter was born in 2006, and is currently 10-years-old. So much has changed for the Holmes/Cruise family. Holmes divorced Cruise in 2012 and Suri certainly has grown up in the years when the world wasn't watching her every move. (Smart call to keep most of her childhood private, Holmes!)
The Pieces Of April actress recently shared this rare photo of her daughter (pictured left) in full-on kid mode, and it's pretty darn cute:
It's not just Suri and the rest of her family that has gone through big changes — so has the world. Hillary Clinton came closer than any other woman to the Oval Office, and Holmes seems to be referencing Clinton's message in her Instagram caption. A vocal Clinton supporter, Holmes may have been referring to the message from Clinton's concession speech, in which she states: "To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams."
No matter how grown-up Suri gets, I'm sure she'll be grateful to have other strong women, like her mom, in her corner.
