This May Be The Best Suri Cruise Insta Yet

We know she's only 10 years old, but doesn't Suri Cruise totally look like she's living her best life right now?
The grade-schooler, who turns 11 on April 18, is all smiles in the latest Instagram posted by her famous mother, Katie Holmes. Snapped in Los Angeles, the photo shows Suri hanging out with her older male cousins, one of whom has her perched on his shoulders. We haven't seen a grin that big since Papa Tom Cruise jumped up and down on Oprah's couch.
Proud mama Holmes, now starring as Jackie Kennedy in the Reelz miniseries The Kennedys: After Camelot, added this touching caption.
"Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!" the 38-year-old actress wrote.
Incidentally, the nephew on the right is a high school basketball star in Holmes' home state of Ohio. The former Dawson's Creek star has been celebrating his school's district championship win in several posts.
Holmes, who ended her marriage to Tom Cruise in 2012, has made her family life a top priority.
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now," she told Town and Country in a recent interview. "It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.
"Every day, kids get a little further away from you," she added. "That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking. You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."
No kidding. Who wouldn't want to keep this cutie around for as long as possible?
