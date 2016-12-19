Katie Holmes turned 38 on Sunday, and the actress made it known that she has a lot to celebrate. She took to Instagram to document her low-key festivities this weekend. And it looks like Holmes' greatest birthday gift was spending it with her adorable daughter, Suri.
Holmes typically doesn't post too many photos of her 10-year-old daughter (with ex Tom Cruise). But she couldn't help but share a couple of sweet mother-daughter selfies. She captioned the pictures, "birthday vibes!" and "Birthday vibes continued."
Holmes had a chill-looking celebration with her too cute kid and some friends. The actress went bowling and enjoyed some yummy-looking cupcakes, as she documented on Instagram. "Thank you for the birthday love," she captioned a shot of party favors. "I really appreciate it!!!!!!" And she wrote, "Love today," alongside a black-and-white picture of her birthday treats. Aw. Happy birthday indeed, Katie!
Advertisement
Advertisement