Katie Holmes plays the iconic Jackie O., former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in the upcoming historical miniseries, The Kennedys: After Camelot. And off-screen, she was rooting for another former First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to win the presidency in November 2016. According to Holmes, Clinton's shocking loss to Donald Trump had a big emotional impact on her — and her young daughter Suri.
"I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it just hurt so badly when she didn’t," Holmes told former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager on SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio Wednesday. "I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, 'Oh we have... a long way to go as women,'" said the actress, talking about her child Suri with ex Tom Cruise. "We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people," she added.
Holmes has spoken before about encouraging her adorable mini-me to be politically engaged — which, realistically, most 10-year-olds aren't. "We watch the [presidential] debates together," the 38-year-old revealed to People in October. "It’s wonderful to have my 10-year-old see a woman up there doing well and being very clear and thoughtful in her responses and in her passion for what she wants to do for our country. That’s so powerful for a 10-year-old girl to see."
As painful and disappointing Clinton's loss was for Holmes and her daughter, it doesn't take away one bit from Clinton being a shining role model for Suri — along with her amazing mom.
