"I thought Hillary was going to win this year, and it just hurt so badly when she didn’t," Holmes told former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager on SiriusXM’s Today Show Radio Wednesday. "I know that it hurt my child so much as a 10-year-old, and it really made me think, 'Oh we have... a long way to go as women,'" said the actress, talking about her child Suri with ex Tom Cruise. "We have to raise our girls to be very strong, not just for themselves, but to open the doors for other people," she added.