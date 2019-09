After Kerry Washington gave birth to her second child , a boy named Caleb Kelechi, hitting the gym to sculpt her "post-baby body" was the last thing on her mind. The new mom was happy to take a break from working out after delivering her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha on October 5. "My doctor made me take my six weeks off, and I did," Washington, 40 told People this week. "It was really important to me to have that downtime and then start working out slowly, which I’m still doing, I am still slowly getting back into it."