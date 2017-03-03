Forget Regular Old Dye Jobs — This Stylist Will Graffiti Your Hair For You

Since having a monochromatic head can get old after a while, rainbow hair has become one of the coolest hair trends ever. And we've just discovered a new style that's even more colorful and artistic than hidden rainbows and Lisa Frank hair: graffiti hair.
You might've noticed Kanye West with a neon head recently. That was the work of Daniel Moon, a stylist at Ramirez Tran salon in Beverly Hills, Marie Claire reports. The yellow and pink combo is cool in of itself, but it's actually one of Moon's simpler designs.
On longer locks, his art really looks like the graffiti on buildinsg.
For his signature "mermaid hair," he mixes three or more different shades so that they fade from the roots to the tip, Buzzfeed reports. He can also perform a technique he calls "moondusting with mermaids." We're not sure what exactly that is, but it looks as magical as it sounds.
What's even more magical is what he can do with glitter. He's even created his own hair glitter line called Major Moonshine, which has a very unique origin story. "David Bowie came to me in my dreams in the beginning of this Rainbow Rage and told me the people need me to create metallic hair," he told the Urban Outfitters blog.
He also does single-color dye jobs. He was behind Zoe Kravitz's blonde transformation at the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them premiere, Essence reports. His other celebrity clients include Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Madonna, and Nicole Richie.
But his "favorite color of 2016" was this rainbow masterpiece for model Adwoa Aboah.
Moon's not the only hair graffiti artist out there, though. Another amazing stylist is Janine Ker, who uses stencils to create shapes in hair. "Being in the beauty industry, we also have to constantly evolve," she told Buzzfeed, "because beauty is always evolving."
