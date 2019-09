Most of us follow the same routine when we start to see our roots start coming in: We call our hair colorist for an appointment and book "the usual." Why mess with a good thing, right? Well, not always. We're here to tell you that there are a lot of cool new hair color techniques , styles, and looks out there for you to consider before sitting down in your colorist's chair, and a lot of them are coming out of L.A. (It makes sense: We have Hollywood, surfer culture, and perpetual highlight innovation.)Luckily, staying up to date on the most inspiring new hair color trends is beyond easy: Just beef up your Insta roll call with a few key hair colorists. Then all you have to do is screenshot something you like, and it's right there in your phone for when you do sit down in your colorist's chair.Ahead, we've rounded up 17 L.A. colorists to tempt you into trying something new, from lived-in highlights, to the brightest neon colors you can imagine, and everything in between.