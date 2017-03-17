When you see Kerry Washington, in all white, with a sharp, cool-girl bob, glossy lips, and outrageously glowy skin (seriously, I couldn't stop staring at her impeccable makeup and radiant complexion), it's easy to understand how she became one of the top actresses in Hollywood. Translation: Man, does the camera love her!
However, to get caught up on her appearance would be a gross disservice to both her talent, professional accomplishments, and inspiring outlook. Get her on the subject of beauty and inclusivity — what it means to her and why we have to keep fighting for it — and her polished aura feels like an added bonus, not the main draw.
Advertisement
As you can see in the above video, we got the chance to sit down with the actress and Neutrogena spokeswoman in L.A. to discuss all things beauty. On the agenda? Her best skin advice, the brand's plans to shade expand its shade range, and the benefits of having textured hair.
"Having textured hair is so fun because there is nothing our hair can't do. It can be curly, it can be straight, it can be big, it can be flat," she tells us. "A lot of time, we buy into this idea that we have to look a certain way to be considered beautiful, and I think that any time I can expand what my own definition of what beauty means to me, I feel more comfortable in the world."
But she's not stopping there. Did you know that Neutrogena didn't have a shade for Washington until she signed on? "When I first joined the company, Neutrogena was really invested in growing the foundation line — and growing the cosmetics line in general," she says. "Continuing to grow the line to be more inclusive is a priority for the company and for me!" (Fun fact: Her shade is Cocoa 115.)
“
Beauty is yours, you're born beautiful, so the key is finding people and products and elements in your life that help you feel in touch with that beauty, that make you remember that truth of who you are."
Kerry Washington
”
Now, it's hard to compete with the Kerry Washington, but the second-most exciting thing we got the scoop on is the news that the brand has expanded its Hydro Boost range. We love the cult-classic Water Gel, but now you can get the same hydrating, hyaluronic acid-packed goodness in a face wash, concealer, foundation, lip treatment, and (not sticky!) lip gloss.
And as an added bonus, Kerry asked her longtime makeup artist Carola Gonzalez to pop on camera and show us how she layers two shades on Kerry's lips for a soft, dimensional look. In this case, the new Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Berry Brown with a pop of Velvet Wine concentrated on the center of the lips. We can't all be as cool as the star, but stealing her lip gloss cocktail is a good start.
Advertisement