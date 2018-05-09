In the not-so-distant past, you likely had one, maybe two moisturizing options: lotion, or a slightly denser cream. The choice was nice, simple, and way too narrow.
Fast-forward to today: Oils (which hit the scene like a tidal wave a few years ago) and gels (which are currently flooding the market) have joined the old standbys. Hooray for options, right? Of course — with a small caveat.
You don't have to be a dermatologist to know that picking the wrong moisturizer can equal a major slip-up. A too-heavy emulsion means breakouts and congested pores, while skimping on hydration results in tight, flaky skin. Luckily, a good dermatologist's recommendation can help strike the perfect balance, which is why we consulted one.
For tips on navigating gels, creams, and oils we look to Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, board-certified dermatologist and member of the American Academy of Dermatology. Ahead, her advice on selecting the right formulation (some of which may actually surprise you), plus a few editor-approved products perfect for the warm weather ahead. Hello, springtime hydration.