The March For Science Has Set Its Date — & It’s Perfect

Last week, scientists announced that they were planning their own march on Washington. Now, they've set an official date.
On Wednesday, the March for Science Twitter account posted an announcement stating that the march would take place on April 22 — which also happens to be Earth Day.
The March for Science will take place on April 22, 2017. We hope to see you in D.C. and around the world! #ScienceMarch pic.twitter.com/tXzvu8SsS3— March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) February 1, 2017
It's an appropriate date, considering that the march was planned in response to science-wary attitudes from Donald Trump and his new administration. Earlier this month, Trump's administration issued a gag order that allegedly kept some government researchers silent on the topic of climate change. Though the order was thankfully rescinded, that hasn't kept scientists from being concerned enough to ignite a movement.
"We were inspired (well, infuriated) by the current attacks on science from the new administration,” public health researcher Caroline Weinberg, MD, MPH, one of the march's co-chairs, told the Washington Post.
Advertisement