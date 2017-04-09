The cast of Scandal threw themselves a big, giant, fancy party, complete with a red carpet. They have a good reason to celebrate: the show's 100th episode airs next week (and it looks like it's going to be a doozy). It's hard to believe that there have already been 100 episodes of everyone's favorite Shondaland show. The entire Shondaland family celebrated in style at Fig & Olive on Saturday night in West Hollywood, California.
Spotted at the party were cast members including stars Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Darby Stanchfield, Scott Foley, Guillermo Diaz, Joe Morton, Joshua Malina, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry, and George Newbern. And, of course, creator Shonda Rhimes herself was there, as was Executive Producer Tom Verica.
Everyone looked gorgeous, but no one gave away any spoilers for the most anticipated episode of the series so far. While the party (and the cast) looked amazing, all the excitement of seeing everyone together has us totally amped to find out what happens in the 100th episode itself, which is billed as a huge reveal. Either way, at least we got to see pictures of pretty people having tons of fun and living their very best lives.