The cast of Scandal threw themselves a big, giant, fancy party, complete with a red carpet. They have a good reason to celebrate: the show's 100th episode airs next week (and it looks like it's going to be a doozy). It's hard to believe that there have already been 100 episodes of everyone's favorite Shondaland show. The entire Shondaland family celebrated in style at Fig & Olive on Saturday night in West Hollywood, California.