Instagram Is About To Make Booking A Hair Appointment Way Easier

The new feature will be essential in giving Instagram’s more than 1 million active advertisers a better, more tangible way of measuring the impact of their accounts and strategies, says James Quarles, the app's head of business. “When someone books an appointment, that's not a ‘like’ or a ‘follow,’ that's actual action,” Quarles told Bloomberg. Users will become IRL consumers, not just social media followers — and that’s a whole new ball game for the over eight million businesses who maintain profiles on the app.