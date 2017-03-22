When it comes to L.A.'s coolest hair color techniques, Cherin Choi is the one to watch. And it makes sense: She started at Ramirez|Tran salon (which is the incubator for top L.A. hair pros), and currently resides in the seat next to Sal Salcedo at the first high-end salon in the downtown Arts District. Her coolest look of late? Geode hair.
The dreamy, iridescent amethyst shade looks like a sparkling gem when it catches the light —and it's already trending among the top rainbow hair colorists in the game. (No, we don't think Choi invented this look, but she sure did nail it — and each version ahead is one of our favorites, too.)
Luckily, it only looks complicated. Choi started by lightening her clients hair from the bottom up, without bleaching the roots. "The lightened hair is lifted to a pale yellow, then is toned to a blondish white using Redken Shades 9v/clear to eliminate yellow," she told us last night. "The hair is completely dried, then the amethyst purple is applied on the mid sections, then the moonstone blue onto the very tips." Here comes the trick: "I use a brush and emulsify with my hands to blend the colors." This makes the grow-out process completely painless.
Now, different versions of iridescent hair color have popped up over the past few years, but what's amazing about this trend is the restraint being used. This isn't rainbow hair, this is geode hair. That is, vibrant, jewel-toned sombré in one or two hues. And you don't have to bleach your hair to oblivion to get it.
Click ahead to see how top colorists are interpreting the trend right now.